English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HLE Glascoat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.34 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 298.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.71% from Rs. 249.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.79 crore in March 2023 down 2.25% from Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.30 crore in March 2023 up 19.41% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022.

    HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.09 in March 2022.

    HLE Glascoat shares closed at 596.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

    HLE Glascoat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations298.34214.23249.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations298.34214.23249.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.00103.41113.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.49-7.273.69
    Power & Fuel----10.92
    Employees Cost43.8634.9335.73
    Depreciation5.795.614.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.6357.3547.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5720.2033.57
    Other Income2.942.471.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.5122.6735.38
    Interest8.955.324.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.5617.3530.52
    Exceptional Items-----0.70
    P/L Before Tax32.5617.3529.82
    Tax9.775.076.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7912.2723.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7912.2723.33
    Minority Interest0.000.00-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.7912.2823.31
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.341.8017.09
    Diluted EPS3.341.8017.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.341.8017.09
    Diluted EPS3.341.8017.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #HLE Glascoat #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm