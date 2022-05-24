 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HLE Glascoat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.23 crore, up 68.97% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.23 crore in March 2022 up 68.97% from Rs. 147.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 17.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 17.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.37 in March 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 3,793.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.33% over the last 12 months.

HLE Glascoat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 249.23 154.74 147.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 249.23 154.74 147.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.83 91.61 76.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.69 -12.34 -4.89
Power & Fuel 10.92 6.64 --
Employees Cost 35.73 11.85 10.17
Depreciation 4.23 2.57 2.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.26 31.18 38.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.57 23.23 24.36
Other Income 1.80 4.11 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.38 27.34 26.61
Interest 4.85 3.74 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.52 23.60 24.61
Exceptional Items -0.70 -8.41 --
P/L Before Tax 29.82 15.19 24.61
Tax 6.49 7.44 6.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.33 7.76 17.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.33 7.76 17.93
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.02 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.31 7.74 17.90
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.09 5.63 15.37
Diluted EPS 17.09 5.63 15.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.09 5.63 15.37
Diluted EPS 17.09 5.63 15.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 12:08 pm
