    HLE Glascoat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 197.19 crore, down 3.54% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:Net Sales at Rs 197.19 crore in June 2023 down 3.54% from Rs. 204.42 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2023 down 39.61% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in June 2023 down 24.25% from Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2022.
    HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2022.HLE Glascoat shares closed at 640.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and -8.33% over the last 12 months.
    HLE Glascoat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.19298.34204.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.19298.34204.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.93130.0096.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.2614.49-2.45
    Power & Fuel11.77----
    Employees Cost42.0343.8635.82
    Depreciation5.965.795.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.5565.6346.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2238.5722.12
    Other Income0.682.943.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9041.5125.67
    Interest4.788.953.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1232.5621.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1232.5621.82
    Tax3.839.776.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2922.7915.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2922.7915.38
    Minority Interest0.000.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.2922.7915.38
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.493.3411.27
    Diluted EPS1.493.3411.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.493.3411.27
    Diluted EPS1.493.3411.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #HLE Glascoat #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:37 am

