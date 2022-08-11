 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HLE Glascoat Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore, up 64.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore in June 2022 up 64.55% from Rs. 124.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 24.88 crore in June 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 11.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.11 in June 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 3,722.60 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.

HLE Glascoat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.42 249.23 124.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.42 249.23 124.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.12 113.83 55.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.45 3.69 7.82
Power & Fuel -- 10.92 --
Employees Cost 35.82 35.73 10.19
Depreciation 5.83 4.23 2.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.98 47.26 27.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.12 33.57 21.61
Other Income 3.56 1.80 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.67 35.38 22.71
Interest 3.86 4.85 2.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.82 30.52 20.47
Exceptional Items -- -0.70 --
P/L Before Tax 21.82 29.82 20.47
Tax 6.44 6.49 6.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.38 23.33 14.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.38 23.33 14.19
Minority Interest 0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.38 23.31 14.18
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.27 17.09 11.11
Diluted EPS 11.27 17.09 11.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.27 17.09 11.11
Diluted EPS 11.27 17.09 11.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
