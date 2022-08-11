HLE Glascoat Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore, up 64.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.42 crore in June 2022 up 64.55% from Rs. 124.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 24.88 crore in June 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 11.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.11 in June 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 3,722.60 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.