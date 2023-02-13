 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HLE Glascoat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 154.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2021.

HLE Glascoat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.23 214.53 154.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 214.23 214.53 154.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.41 95.38 91.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.27 2.99 -12.34
Power & Fuel -- -- 6.64
Employees Cost 34.93 32.95 11.85
Depreciation 5.61 5.47 2.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.35 48.16 31.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.20 29.57 23.23
Other Income 2.47 2.94 4.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.67 32.52 27.34
Interest 5.32 4.91 3.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.35 27.60 23.60
Exceptional Items -- -- -8.41
P/L Before Tax 17.35 27.60 15.19
Tax 5.07 8.24 7.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.27 19.37 7.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.27 19.37 7.76
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.28 19.37 7.74
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 2.84 5.63
Diluted EPS 1.80 2.84 5.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 2.84 5.63
Diluted EPS 1.80 2.84 5.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited