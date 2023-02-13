HLE Glascoat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 154.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2021.