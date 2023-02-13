English
    HLE Glascoat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 154.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2021.

    HLE Glascoat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.23214.53154.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.23214.53154.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.4195.3891.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.272.99-12.34
    Power & Fuel----6.64
    Employees Cost34.9332.9511.85
    Depreciation5.615.472.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.3548.1631.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2029.5723.23
    Other Income2.472.944.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6732.5227.34
    Interest5.324.913.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3527.6023.60
    Exceptional Items-----8.41
    P/L Before Tax17.3527.6015.19
    Tax5.078.247.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2719.377.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2719.377.76
    Minority Interest0.000.00-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.2819.377.74
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.802.845.63
    Diluted EPS1.802.845.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.802.845.63
    Diluted EPS1.802.845.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited