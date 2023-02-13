HLE Glascoat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 154.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.63 in December 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 589.95 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.27% over the last 12 months.