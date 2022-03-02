HLE Glascoat Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.74 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.74 crore in December 2021 up 17.46% from Rs. 131.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 down 54.89% from Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2021 up 0.67% from Rs. 29.71 crore in December 2020.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.28 in December 2020.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 5,626.70 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.31% returns over the last 6 months and 157.46% over the last 12 months.