Hittco Prec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 95.29% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 42.11% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Hittco Prec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

Hittco Prec shares closed at 12.56 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and 44.20% over the last 12 months.