Hittco Prec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 45.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2022 up 45.8% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 181.62% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 up 850% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Hittco Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

Hittco Prec shares closed at 9.64 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.