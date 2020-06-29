Hittco Prec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hittco Precision Tool Tec are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2020 down 23.91% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 339.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
Hittco Prec shares closed at 4.14 on June 09, 2020 (BSE)
|Hittco Precision Tool Tec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.27
|1.54
|1.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.27
|1.54
|1.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.54
|0.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.38
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.41
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.00
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.06
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.23
|Tax
|0.23
|-0.05
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.04
|6.04
|6.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
