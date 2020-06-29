Hittco Prec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2020 down 23.91% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 339.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

Hittco Prec shares closed at 4.14 on June 09, 2020 (BSE)