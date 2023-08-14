Hittco Prec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 5.66% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 85.69% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Hittco Prec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

Hittco Prec shares closed at 10.49 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 11.48% over the last 12 months.