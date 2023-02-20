Hittco Prec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hittco Precision Tool Tec are:Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 36.69% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Hittco Prec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.
|Hittco Prec shares closed at 11.99 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.07% returns over the last 6 months and -49.52% over the last 12 months.
|Hittco Precision Tool Tec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.76
|1.67
|1.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.76
|1.67
|1.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|0.73
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.36
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.25
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.13
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.14
|0.30
|Interest
|0.09
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.11
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.11
|0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|0.11
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|0.11
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|6.04
|6.04
|6.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.19
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.19
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.19
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.19
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited