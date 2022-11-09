 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hitech Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.71 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.71 crore in September 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 166.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in September 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.11 crore in September 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 25.18 crore in September 2021.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in September 2021.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 227.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.

Hitech Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.71 148.39 166.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.71 148.39 166.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.88 95.79 106.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.80 0.99 -0.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.23 8.19 7.83
Depreciation 7.31 7.18 8.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.11 24.40 28.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.37 11.84 16.88
Other Income 0.43 0.17 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.80 12.00 17.14
Interest 3.68 3.51 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.12 8.49 12.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.12 8.49 12.92
Tax 3.63 2.15 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.49 6.34 9.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.49 6.34 9.71
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 3.69 5.65
Diluted EPS 6.11 3.69 5.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 3.69 5.65
Diluted EPS 6.11 3.69 5.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:48 pm
