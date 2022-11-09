English
    Hitech Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.71 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.71 crore in September 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 166.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in September 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.11 crore in September 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 25.18 crore in September 2021.

    Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.65 in September 2021.

    Hitech Corp shares closed at 227.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.71148.39166.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.71148.39166.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.8895.79106.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.800.99-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.238.197.83
    Depreciation7.317.188.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1124.4028.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3711.8416.88
    Other Income0.430.170.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8012.0017.14
    Interest3.683.514.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.128.4912.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.128.4912.92
    Tax3.632.153.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.496.349.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.496.349.71
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.113.695.65
    Diluted EPS6.113.695.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.113.695.65
    Diluted EPS6.113.695.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

