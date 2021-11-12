Hitech Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore in September 2021 up 35.29% from Rs. 123.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021 up 51.84% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.18 crore in September 2021 up 28.27% from Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2020.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.72 in September 2020.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 257.30 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.89% returns over the last 6 months and 204.50% over the last 12 months.