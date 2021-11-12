MARKET NEWS

Hitech Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

November 12, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore in September 2021 up 35.29% from Rs. 123.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021 up 51.84% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.18 crore in September 2021 up 28.27% from Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2020.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.72 in September 2020.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 257.30 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.89% returns over the last 6 months and 204.50% over the last 12 months.

Hitech Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations166.83130.69123.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations166.83130.69123.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.1582.6071.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.79-0.45-0.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.837.437.38
Depreciation8.047.197.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.7321.4325.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8812.5011.54
Other Income0.270.120.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1412.6212.01
Interest4.234.455.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.928.166.97
Exceptional Items--1.98--
P/L Before Tax12.9210.146.97
Tax3.202.650.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.717.506.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.717.506.40
Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.654.373.72
Diluted EPS5.654.373.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.654.373.72
Diluted EPS5.654.373.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2021 02:44 pm

