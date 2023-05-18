English
    Hitech Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.49 crore, down 14.37% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.49 crore in March 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 150.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 5.76% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2023 down 22.38% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022.

    Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.86 in March 2022.

    Hitech Corp shares closed at 183.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.66% over the last 12 months.

    Hitech Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.49121.07150.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.49121.07150.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.8673.5194.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.341.590.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.879.338.16
    Depreciation6.967.157.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5922.6724.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.556.8214.96
    Other Income0.900.240.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.457.0715.13
    Interest3.083.493.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.373.5711.60
    Exceptional Items3.81----
    P/L Before Tax11.183.5711.60
    Tax2.360.903.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.822.688.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.822.688.34
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.141.564.86
    Diluted EPS5.141.564.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.141.564.86
    Diluted EPS5.141.564.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 11:54 am