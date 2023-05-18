Hitech Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.49 crore, down 14.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.49 crore in March 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 150.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 5.76% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2023 down 22.38% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.86 in March 2022.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 183.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.66% over the last 12 months.