 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hitech Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore, up 8.84% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore in March 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 137.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022 down 32.73% from Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021.

Hitech Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2021.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 241.25 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 51.59% over the last 12 months.

Hitech Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 150.05 140.87 137.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 150.05 140.87 137.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.27 89.27 85.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.54 -0.46 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.16 7.98 6.62
Depreciation 7.30 7.48 7.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.82 25.14 25.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.96 11.46 13.05
Other Income 0.17 0.24 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.13 11.69 13.46
Interest 3.53 3.92 4.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.60 7.77 8.89
Exceptional Items -- 7.96 5.64
P/L Before Tax 11.60 15.73 14.53
Tax 3.26 3.89 2.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.34 11.84 12.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.34 11.84 12.40
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.86 6.90 7.22
Diluted EPS 4.86 6.90 7.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.86 6.90 7.22
Diluted EPS 4.86 6.90 7.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hitech Corp #Hitech Corporation #Plastics #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.