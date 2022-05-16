Hitech Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore, up 8.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore in March 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 137.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022 down 32.73% from Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021.

Hitech Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2021.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 241.25 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 51.59% over the last 12 months.