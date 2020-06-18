Hitech Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.14 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.14 crore in March 2020 up 5.5% from Rs. 103.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 178.31% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in March 2020 up 18.85% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2019.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 85.85 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -2.39% over the last 12 months.