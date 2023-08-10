Hitech Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.38 crore, up 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.38 crore in June 2023 up 1.34% from Rs. 148.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.76 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 240.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.54% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.