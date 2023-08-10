English
    Hitech Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.38 crore, up 1.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.38 crore in June 2023 up 1.34% from Rs. 148.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.76 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022.

    Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

    Hitech Corp shares closed at 240.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.54% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.

    Hitech Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.38128.49148.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.38128.49148.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.0079.8695.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.59-1.340.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.468.878.19
    Depreciation6.936.967.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.7324.5924.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.679.5511.84
    Other Income0.160.900.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8310.4512.00
    Interest3.563.083.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.277.378.49
    Exceptional Items--3.81--
    P/L Before Tax10.2711.188.49
    Tax2.592.362.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.688.826.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.688.826.34
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.475.143.69
    Diluted EPS4.475.143.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.475.143.69
    Diluted EPS4.475.143.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

