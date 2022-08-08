 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hitech Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.39 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.39 crore in June 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 130.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Hitech Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 265.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.

Hitech Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.39 150.05 130.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.39 150.05 130.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.79 94.27 82.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 0.54 -0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.19 8.16 7.43
Depreciation 7.18 7.30 7.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.40 24.82 21.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.84 14.96 12.50
Other Income 0.17 0.17 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 15.13 12.62
Interest 3.51 3.53 4.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.49 11.60 8.16
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.98
P/L Before Tax 8.49 11.60 10.14
Tax 2.15 3.26 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.34 8.34 7.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.34 8.34 7.50
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.69 4.86 4.37
Diluted EPS 3.69 4.86 4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.69 4.86 4.37
Diluted EPS 3.69 4.86 4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hitech Corp #Hitech Corporation #Plastics #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.