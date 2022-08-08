Hitech Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.39 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.39 crore in June 2022 up 13.54% from Rs. 130.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Hitech Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 265.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.