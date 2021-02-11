Hitech Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 128.53 crore, up 19.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.53 crore in December 2020 up 19.6% from Rs. 107.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2020 up 633.82% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.87 crore in December 2020 up 27.13% from Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2019.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 134.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.81% returns over the last 6 months and 58.89% over the last 12 months.