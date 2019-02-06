Hitech Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 126.34 crore, up 38.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.34 crore in December 2018 up 38.91% from Rs. 90.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2018 up 2983.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.69 crore in December 2018 up 247.25% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2017.

Hitech Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Hitech Corp shares closed at 104.10 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.