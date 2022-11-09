 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hitachi Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.61 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,114.61 crore in September 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 848.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.17 crore in September 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.16 crore in September 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 75.12 crore in September 2021.

Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.10 in September 2021.

Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,185.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.33% over the last 12 months.

Hitachi Energy India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,114.61 985.99 1,094.54
Other Operating Income -- -- 28.03
Total Income From Operations 1,114.61 985.99 1,122.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 670.97 601.02 644.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.03 13.64 57.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.63 -39.37 15.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.26 97.58 93.70
Depreciation 18.43 20.51 22.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 270.21 287.48 250.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.34 5.13 39.44
Other Income 0.39 5.33 15.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.73 10.46 54.45
Interest 7.49 8.35 6.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.24 2.11 47.50
Exceptional Items -- -- 35.85
P/L Before Tax 50.24 2.11 83.35
Tax 13.07 0.77 21.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.17 1.34 61.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.17 1.34 61.66
Equity Share Capital 8.48 8.48 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.77 0.32 14.55
Diluted EPS 8.77 0.32 14.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.77 0.32 14.55
Diluted EPS 8.77 0.32 14.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am
