    Hitachi Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.61 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,114.61 crore in September 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 848.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.17 crore in September 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.16 crore in September 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 75.12 crore in September 2021.

    Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.10 in September 2021.

    Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,185.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.33% over the last 12 months.

    Hitachi Energy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,114.61985.991,094.54
    Other Operating Income----28.03
    Total Income From Operations1,114.61985.991,122.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials670.97601.02644.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.0313.6457.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.63-39.3715.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.2697.5893.70
    Depreciation18.4320.5122.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses270.21287.48250.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.345.1339.44
    Other Income0.395.3315.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7310.4654.45
    Interest7.498.356.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.242.1147.50
    Exceptional Items----35.85
    P/L Before Tax50.242.1183.35
    Tax13.070.7721.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.171.3461.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.171.3461.66
    Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.770.3214.55
    Diluted EPS8.770.3214.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.770.3214.55
    Diluted EPS8.770.3214.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am