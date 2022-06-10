English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hitachi Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.45 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

    June 10, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,113.45 crore in March 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,015.53 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 39.44 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.98 crore in March 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 81.98 crore in March 2021.

    Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 12.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.31 in March 2021.

    Close

    Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,294.95 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

    Hitachi Energy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,085.771,113.45758.49
    Other Operating Income27.68--25.27
    Total Income From Operations1,113.451,113.45783.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials608.44608.44495.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.8421.8414.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.2430.24-75.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.46105.4692.72
    Depreciation14.6614.6619.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses281.17281.17220.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6451.6416.66
    Other Income28.6828.6813.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3280.3229.71
    Interest9.629.628.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.7070.7021.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.7070.7021.60
    Tax19.0219.025.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6851.6816.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6851.6816.30
    Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1912.193.85
    Diluted EPS12.1912.193.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1912.193.85
    Diluted EPS12.1912.193.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
    Hitachi Energy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,085.771,113.45758.49
    Other Operating Income27.68--25.27
    Total Income From Operations1,113.451,113.45783.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials608.44608.44495.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.8421.8414.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.2430.24-75.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.46105.4692.72
    Depreciation14.6614.6619.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses281.17281.17220.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6451.6416.66
    Other Income28.6828.6813.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3280.3229.71
    Interest9.629.628.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.7070.7021.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.7070.7021.60
    Tax19.0219.025.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6851.6816.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6851.6816.30
    Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1912.193.85
    Diluted EPS12.1912.193.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1912.193.85
    Diluted EPS12.1912.193.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hitachi Energy #Hitachi Energy India #Results
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.