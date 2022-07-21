Hitachi Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.99 crore, up 25.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 985.99 crore in June 2022 up 25.8% from Rs. 783.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 91.78% from Rs. 16.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2022 down 36.45% from Rs. 48.73 crore in June 2021.

Hitachi Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2021.

Hitachi Energy shares closed at 3,438.40 on July 20, 2022 (BSE)