 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hitachi Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.90 crore, down 7.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,033.90 crore in December 2022 down 7.9% from Rs. 1,122.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.33% from Rs. 76.78 crore in December 2021.

Hitachi Energy India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,033.90 1,114.61 1,113.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,033.90 1,114.61 1,113.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 615.39 670.97 608.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.66 25.03 21.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.97 -33.63 30.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.26 106.26 105.46
Depreciation 20.16 18.43 14.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 265.11 270.21 281.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.29 57.34 51.64
Other Income 7.13 0.39 28.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.42 57.73 80.32
Interest 13.04 7.49 9.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.38 50.24 70.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.38 50.24 70.70
Tax 8.80 13.07 19.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.58 37.17 51.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.58 37.17 51.68
Equity Share Capital 8.48 8.48 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 8.77 12.19
Diluted EPS 1.08 8.77 12.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 8.77 12.19
Diluted EPS 1.08 8.77 12.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited