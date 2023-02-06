Hitachi Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.90 crore, down 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,033.90 crore in December 2022 down 7.9% from Rs. 1,122.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.33% from Rs. 76.78 crore in December 2021.