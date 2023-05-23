Hit Kit Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 66.06% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 51.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Hit Kit Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.67 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.