Hit Kit Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 47.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 47.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 1534.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Hit Kit Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.63 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)