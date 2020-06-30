Hit Kit Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 41.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 41.6% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 18.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.22 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.79% returns over the last 6 months