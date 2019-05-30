Hit Kit Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 559.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 559.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 60% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.19 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)