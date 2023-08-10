Hit Kit Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 42.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 42.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.2% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Hit Kit Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.