Hit Kit Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 135.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 117.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Hit Kit Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.54 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)