    Hit Kit Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 1.65% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hit Kit Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Hit Kit Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.060.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.060.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.040.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.04-0.05
    Other Income0.030.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.01-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.01-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.01-0.05
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.01-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.01-0.06
    Equity Share Capital7.407.407.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited