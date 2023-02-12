Hit Kit Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 1.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.72 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.