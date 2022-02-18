Hit Kit Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 30.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 88.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.94 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)