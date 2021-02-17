Hit Kit Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 60.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 60.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Hit Kit Global shares closed at 0.50 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.29% returns over the last 6 months