    Hisar Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.72 crore, up 26.86% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hisar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.72 crore in September 2022 up 26.86% from Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 up 46.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 up 72.96% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

    Hisar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in September 2021.

    Hisar Spinning shares closed at 58.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.60% returns over the last 12 months.

    Hisar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.7212.1610.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.7212.1610.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.545.704.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.150.110.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.750.76
    Depreciation0.630.620.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.873.392.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.081.591.24
    Other Income0.040.040.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.121.631.45
    Interest0.090.080.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.031.551.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.031.551.44
    Tax0.460.300.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.571.251.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.571.251.08
    Equity Share Capital3.743.743.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.223.362.88
    Diluted EPS4.223.362.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.223.362.88
    Diluted EPS4.223.362.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

