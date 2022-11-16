Hisar Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.72 crore, up 26.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.72 crore in September 2022 up 26.86% from Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 up 46.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 up 72.96% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

Hisar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in September 2021.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 58.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.60% returns over the last 12 months.