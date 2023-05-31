English
    Hisar Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hisar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in March 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 94.16% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 61.61% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

    Hisar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2022.

    Hisar Spinning shares closed at 61.27 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.11% returns over the last 6 months

    Hisar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6511.1510.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6511.1510.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.376.245.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.310.05-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.750.74
    Depreciation0.610.630.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.382.933.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.561.49
    Other Income-0.020.050.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.601.93
    Interest0.070.080.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.521.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.521.86
    Tax0.050.120.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.080.401.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.080.401.42
    Equity Share Capital3.743.743.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.221.073.81
    Diluted EPS0.221.073.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.221.073.81
    Diluted EPS0.221.073.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hisar Spinning #Hisar Spinning Mills #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:22 pm