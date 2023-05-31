Hisar Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in March 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 94.16% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 61.61% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

Hisar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2022.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 61.27 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.11% returns over the last 6 months