Hisar Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore in March 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 up 81.19% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 66.14% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Hisar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 32.65 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)