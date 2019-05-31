Hisar Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in March 2019 up 18.87% from Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019 up 906.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019 up 134.78% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.

Hisar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2018.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 12.02 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months