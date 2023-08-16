Hisar Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, down 14.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in June 2023 down 14.58% from Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 41.55% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 35.11% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

Hisar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 39.11 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 32.13% over the last 12 months.