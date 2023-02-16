Hisar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 41.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in December 2022 up 41.17% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 53.38% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.