English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hisar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 41.17% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hisar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in December 2022 up 41.17% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 53.38% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

    Hisar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

    Hisar Spinning shares closed at 53.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.73% returns over the last 6 months and 35.44% over the last 12 months.

    Hisar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1512.727.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1512.727.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.246.545.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.15-1.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.750.73
    Depreciation0.630.630.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.932.872.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.562.081.08
    Other Income0.050.040.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.602.121.16
    Interest0.080.090.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.522.031.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.522.031.15
    Tax0.120.460.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.401.570.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.401.570.86
    Equity Share Capital3.743.743.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.074.222.29
    Diluted EPS1.074.222.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.074.222.29
    Diluted EPS1.074.222.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hisar Spinning #Hisar Spinning Mills #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am