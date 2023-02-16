Hisar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 41.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in December 2022 up 41.17% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 53.38% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

Hisar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 53.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.73% returns over the last 6 months and 35.44% over the last 12 months.