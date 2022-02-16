Hisar Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, down 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in December 2021 down 7.66% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 135.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 up 88.41% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Hisar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2020.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 41.60 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 116.10% returns over the last 6 months and 250.17% over the last 12 months.