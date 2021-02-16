Hisar Spinning Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in December 2020 up 6.58% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 54.32% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 down 51.75% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019.

Hisar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2019.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 12.50 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)