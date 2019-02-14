Hisar Spinning Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore in December 2018 down 4.01% from Rs. 7.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 up 38.12% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 12.73% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2017.

Hisar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2017.

Hisar Spinning shares closed at 17.45 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.40% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months.