    Hisar Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.55 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hisar Metal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.55 crore in March 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 66.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 77.49% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2023 down 47.99% from Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2022.

    Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.56 in March 2022.

    Hisar Metal shares closed at 163.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 54.02% over the last 12 months.

    Hisar Metal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.5559.5766.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.5559.5766.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.0345.7548.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.83-0.98-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.072.25
    Depreciation0.550.560.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.987.368.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.804.816.92
    Other Income0.80-0.170.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.604.647.41
    Interest1.281.411.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.323.236.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.323.236.28
    Tax1.280.821.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.042.414.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.042.414.62
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.934.468.56
    Diluted EPS1.934.468.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.934.468.56
    Diluted EPS1.934.468.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 29, 2023