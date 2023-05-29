Hisar Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.55 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.55 crore in March 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 66.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 77.49% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2023 down 47.99% from Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2022.

Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.56 in March 2022.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 163.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 54.02% over the last 12 months.