Hisar Metal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.50 crore, down 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.50 crore in March 2020 down 31.98% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 88% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2020 down 52.47% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019.

Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2019.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 67.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.30% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.